Give your MacBook a companion w/ Sony’s 960GB USB-C External SSD for a low of $160 ($70 off)

Focus Camera is offering the Sony External USB-C 960GB Solid State Drive (SL-E1BT) for $159.95 shipped. That’s nearly $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the first time we’ve tracked it below that price. For years now I’ve been embracing SSDs for significant speed and reliability boosts. With read and write speeds that are capable of exceeding 500MB/s, this drive is an excellent external storage solution. A USB-C port means that it’s ready to play nice with modern laptops including Apple’s latest MacBooks. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far its sitting at an impressive 4.9/5 stars. Sony gear has a track record that makes it worthy of your trust.

Have a spare drive collecting dust? Put it to use with this $20 2.5-inch External Enclosure. It’s built to handle up to 6 gigabit per second speeds, taking full advantage of most drives. Like the option above, this one also sports USB-C connectivity, yielding a MacBook-compatible external drive.

