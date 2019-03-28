Amazon 1-day AeroGarden sale from $11.50: indoor gardens, seed kits, accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off AeroGarden kits and accessory sets. Starting from $11.50, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Everything in today’s sale carries a 4+ star rating. One standout here is the AeroGarden Bounty with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $172.49 shipped. Regularly up to around $230 or so, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since a brief sale back in 2017. For comparison, Home Depot has it on sale for $200. This is the expanded model that can handle 9 plant pods and features a 24-inch extendable lamp arm “for bigger yields and more variety.” Rated 4+ stars from over 400 amazon customers. More details below.

While the Bounty set above include a 9-Pod Gourmet Herb Seed Kit, there are some extra seed kits on sale in today’s Gold Box as well. For example, the International Basil Seed Pod Kit includes 9 pods and is down from $20 to $15 Prime shipped today (opt for Subscribe & Save to drop slightly more).

AeroGarden Bounty with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit: