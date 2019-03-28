Amazon 1-day AeroGarden sale from $11.50: indoor gardens, seed kits, accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off AeroGarden kits and accessory sets. Starting from $11.50, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Everything in today’s sale carries a 4+ star rating. One standout here is the AeroGarden Bounty with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $172.49 shipped. Regularly up to around $230 or so, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since a brief sale back in 2017. For comparison, Home Depot has it on sale for $200. This is the expanded model that can handle 9 plant pods and features a 24-inch extendable lamp arm “for bigger yields and more variety.” Rated 4+ stars from over 400 amazon customers. More details below.
While the Bounty set above include a 9-Pod Gourmet Herb Seed Kit, there are some extra seed kits on sale in today’s Gold Box as well. For example, the International Basil Seed Pod Kit includes 9 pods and is down from $20 to $15 Prime shipped today (opt for Subscribe & Save to drop slightly more).
AeroGarden Bounty with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit:
- Garden year ’round. Grow fresh herbs, vegetables, salad greens, flowers and more in this soil-free indoor gardening system that grows plants 5 times faster than soil
- High-performance, full spectrum 45-watt LED lighting system. Our most powerful garden available with 50% more output than our previous best
- Fully interactive touch screen control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food, automatically turns lights on and off and provides timely tips and on-screen help functions