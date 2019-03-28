Water the lawn anywhere w/ Blossom’s 7-Zone Smart Irrigation Controller: $50.50 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is offering the Blossom 7-Zone Smart Irrigation Controller for $50.61 shipped. That’s $80 off when compared with Home Depot and is within a few bucks of Amazon’s all-time low. This controller lets you tweak your lawn’s watering routine from anywhere using an iOS and Android device. It’s even smart enough to know when storms are coming and adjust watering needs on-the-fly. Setup is simple, with an estimated installation time of around a few minutes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Have the best looking lawn in the neighborhood when you feed it with a bag of Scotts Turf Builder Lawn Food for $20. It’s made to work on any grass type and is made of a formula that contains nutrients for repairing heat, drought, and activity damage.

Blossom 7-Zone Smart Irrigation Controller features: