Today only, D-Link’s recently-released Wi-Fi Water Leak Sensor is $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Today only, B&H is offering the D-Link Wi-Fi Water Leak Sensor (DCH-S161-US) for $34.99 shipped. Note: currently backordered 3-7 days. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Simply place this sensor in an area where you think water leaks would start (hopefully that never happens) and you’ll be all set to receive smartphone notifications. The mydlink app is available for both iOS and Android, and the sensor also integrates with IFTTT and Google Assistant. Reviews are light on this recently-released product, but D-Link is a reputable brand.

Not a Google Assistant user? No worries. If an iPhone or iPad is in your life, you can follow this guide to create an iOS Shortcut that links up with IFTTT. While this specific device may not be best suited for IFTTT Webhooks, the tutorial will certainly get you more acquainted with how the service works.

D-Link Wi-Fi Water Leak Sensor features: