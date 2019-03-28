Hautelook’s TOMS Flash Event offers deals for men & women from $28: sneakers, sandals, boots, more

The Hautelook TOMS Flash Event is offering deals for men and women from $28. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the women’s Jutti Pointed Toe Mules that are perfect for spring and summer. These sandals look great with dresses, shorts, jeans and more. Plus, they’re on sale for $50, which is down from their original rate of $90.

For men, the Del Rey Suede Sneakers are an everyday staple to add to your wardrobe. Originally priced at $98, during the sale you can find them marked down to $40. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: