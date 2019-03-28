This LED bulbs offers cost savings & a flickering flame effect for $8 Prime shipped

- Mar. 28th 2019 5:44 pm ET

$8
0

E-Lux (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers LUXON LED Flame Effect Light Bulb for $7.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is 20% off the going rate and is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a new aesthetic for your dining room or front porch, this is a great option. Not only will this bulb give you a great ambient glow with its flickering effect, but it’ll be energy efficient since it’s LED. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

For other green deals, be sure to check out our daily roundup which is always fresh with new deals. Today, we’ve got a selection of Sengled LED bulbs for $19 Prime shipped.

LUXON LED Flame Effect Light Bulb features:

  • LED flame light bulb contains Fire flickering mode, breathing mode and stable lightning mode, these modes can be easily changed when you turn on/ turn off the light bulb.
  • Flicker flame light bulb can offer you fire flicking effect by controlling the lamp beads in circuit board which likes there’s a real fire from the bottom to the top of the bulb. Besides, flickering light bulbs contains gravity sensor can let it have upside down effect.
  • Flame led bulb made by flame-retardant PC lampshade, with air vents on both top and bottom, it has good heat-dissipation performance.LED flame bulb has 50,000h lifespan, no more hassle with frequently replacing your light bulbs.
$8

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide