Merrell cuts an extra 20% off all sale styles with prices from $48, today only

Today only, Merrell offers an extra 20% off sale styles with code SPRING20SALE at checkout. Get free express shipping on orders of $120 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s and womem’s BetaTherm 1/2 Zip Mid-Layer Fleece. This fleece is on sale for $48 and originally was priced at $90. It’s great for spring hikes, outdoor activities and more. Plus, it’s available in an array of color options and can be worn with jeans, shorts or sweatpants alike. This style also features sweat-wicking and breathable material for additional comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Merrell’s Flash Sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Entrada Insulated Jacket $48 (Orig. $120)
- Crestone Wind Jacket $56 (Orig. $125)
- Sugarbush Braden Mid Leather Waterproof $100 (Orig. $180)
- BetaTherm 1/4 Zip Mid-Layer Fleece $48 (Orig. $90)
- Moab 2 Ven Toe Work Boot $125 (Orig. $155)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Chameleon 7 Mid Waterproof Shoes $112 (Orig. $170)
- Montana Sweater Fleece Full Zip $48 (Orig. $140)
- Thermo Chill Mid Shell Waterproof $60 (Orig. $110)
- BetaTherm 1/4 Zip Mid-Layer Fleece $48 (Orig. $90)
- TrekPro Mid-Layer Hooded Full Zip Jacket $80 (Orig. $195)
- …and even more deals…
