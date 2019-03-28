At $35, the Panasonic Eneloop Rechargeable Battery Kit is a killer bargain (Reg. $45+)

- Mar. 28th 2019 1:46 pm ET

B&H is offering the Panasonic Eneloop CC55 Quick Charger Kit for $34.95 shipped. That’s $11 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the previous low by a couple of pennies. When it comes to rechargeable batteries, Panasonic’s Eneloop brand is top-tier. These batteries are built to maintain 70% of their capacity over 10 years and are ready for mind-blowing 2,100 charge cycles. With a fast charger, 8 AAs, and 4 AAAs, this kit is a great way to get started or simply grow your existing collection. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t let your new battery charger deprive you of a vital outlet. This 2-pack of Cable Matters 3-Outlet Wall Strip are $8, and I can vouch for their reliability as I already own and use two of these. They require minimal space, allowing you to easily convert one plug into three.

Panasonic Eneloop CC55 Quick Charger Kit features:

  • Maintains a 70% Charge up to 10 Years
  • Slow Self-Discharge/2100 Charging Cycles
  • Pre-Charged and Ready-to-Use
  • Charge Any Combo of AA or AAA Batteries
  • Includes 8 Ni-MH AA and 4 AAA Batteries
