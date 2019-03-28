Take the BBQ indoors w/ Tenergy’s Smokeless Infrared Grill for $135 shipped (Reg. $180)

Tenergy (100% positive from 11,000+ ratings) via Amazon is offering its Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill for $134.99 shipped. Simply use code 5C2VY8NE at checkout. This model is regularly up to $180, and is now a straight $45 off and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is within $5 of the lowest we have tracked. The “smokeless” 2-piece grill assembles in less than a minute and “heats up to an ideal grilling temperature of 446°F within 6 minutes.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While the Tenergy above is quite sizable for cooking larger meals, there are some smaller options out there for less. The popular Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers and goes for $72 shipped. Another notable option is the Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill at $65. And be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for deep deals on kitchenware, small appliances, tools and much more.

Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill: