Take the BBQ indoors w/ Tenergy’s Smokeless Infrared Grill for $135 shipped (Reg. $180)

Tenergy (100% positive from 11,000+ ratings) via Amazon is offering its Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill for $134.99 shipped. Simply use code 5C2VY8NE at checkout. This model is regularly up to $180, and is now a straight $45 off and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is within $5 of the lowest we have tracked. The “smokeless” 2-piece grill assembles in less than a minute and “heats up to an ideal grilling temperature of 446°F within 6 minutes.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
While the Tenergy above is quite sizable for cooking larger meals, there are some smaller options out there for less. The popular Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers and goes for $72 shipped. Another notable option is the Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill at $65. And be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for deep deals on kitchenware, small appliances, tools and much more.
Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill:
- SMOKE-LESS TECHNOLOGY – Tenergy’s indoor infrared grill creates 80% less smoke than other indoor electrical grills. The infrared heat is only directed at the grill rack’s surface and the cooling tray catches grease and oils before they get the chance to become smoke.
- ADVANCED INFRARED HEATING TECHNOLOGY – Our electric barbecue grill evenly cooks meats, fish, poultry and vegetables using advanced infrared heating technology. With the unique infrared heating technology, heat is evenly spread on the grill top. Food is guaranteed to cook evenly, no cold zones or weak spots.