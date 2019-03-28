Find The North Face jackets, vests, pullovers & more from $40 at Woot, today only

Today only, Woot is offering select The North Face outerwear for men and women at up to 55% off. Prices are as marked. Prime members receive free delivery; otherwise, a $6 shipping fee applies. The men’s Novelty 1/4 Zip Jacket is on sale for $49 and originally was priced at $90. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen and its fleece design will help keep you warm on cooler summer nights. Its camouflage detailing is very stylish for this season and it an be worn year-round with jeans, shorts, joggers and more. A similar option for women is the Tech Glacier 1/4 Zip Pullover that’s marked down to $40 and originally was priced at $55. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tech Glacier 1/4 Zip Fleece Jacket $45 (Orig. $65)
- Borod Full Zip Jacket $50 (Orig. $85)
- Novelty 1/4 Zip Jacket $49 (Orig. $90)
- Sherpa Patrol 1/4 Snap Pullover $60 (Orig. $129)
- Gordon Lyons Vest $45 (Orig. $90)
Our top picks for women include:
- Osito 2 Fleece Jacket $60 (Orig. $99)
- Tech Glacier 1/4 Zip Pullover $40 (Orig. $55)
- Crescent Wrap Jacket $52 (Orig. $99)
- Apex Piedra Softshell Jacket $60 (Orig. $99)
- Osito Sport Hybrid 1/4 Zip Fleece Pullover $60 (Orig. $99)
