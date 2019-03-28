Enjoy privacy & the great outdoors when you camp w/ this pop up tent for $15 at Walmart

Walmart offers the GigaTent Pop Up Pod Portable Shower Station and Privacy Room for $14.99 with free in-store pickup. Shipping is included on orders of $35 or more. Regularly $20, this matches Amazon’s all-time low and is the best available. This pop up portable changing room is perfect for camping trips as you’ll be able to enjoy the great outdoors while still keeping your privacy. Whether you need to shower, change your clothes, or just want to get away from it all, this is a great thing to bring on your trips. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

While you’re in the privacy of your portable pop up station, be sure to pick up Coleman 5-Gallon Solar Shower for $12 Prime shipped. It uses the power of the sun to warm the water so you don’t have to take another cold shower outside again.

GigaTent Pop Up Portable Privacy Room features: