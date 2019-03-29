Illuminate your backyard w/ a 4-pack of these motion-sensing solar lights at $33 (Reg. $45+)

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 4-pack of LITOM Premium Solar Motion Sensing Lights for $32.99 shipped when you use the code LITOMKTL at checkout. Regularly over $45, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you plan on having backyard gatherings this spring, be sure to get some of these lights. They’re powered by the sun, which means no running wires, and the built-in motion sensors mean there’s no switch to remember to turn on or off. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up the Scotch 3M Exterior Mounting Tape for $4.50 at Amazon. This will let you mount your brand-new solar lights anywhere without the need of drilling.

LITOM Premium Solar Light features:

Brighter 30 LEDs with total 550 Lumen & Wider 270°Lighting Angle & 24 Hours Longer Working Time with 18650 lithium rechargeable battery. The illumination range of one solar motion sensor light can reach 215 square feet and 860 square feet for 4 solar lights outdoor to be used simultaneously.

