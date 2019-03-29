Gift the best-selling 4M Magnet Science Kit for $8 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is offering the 4M Magnet Science Kit for $8 Prime shipped. That’s about 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This kit that provides several fun science experiments and games designed to educate its users about magnetism. Examples include construction of a Super Magnet Racer, Yacht Compass, or a Mysterious Dangler. Combine those with a fishing game and players will have enough entertainment to last quite a few hours. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t think a science kit is the right fit? Consider the PicassoTiles 2-pc Magnet Car Set for $9. It’s made for ages 3 and up, and the set can grow larger over time whenever you decide to buy additional kits. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by more than 1,150 Amazon shoppers.

4M Magnet Science Kit features: