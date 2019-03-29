Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 30% off men’s face moisturizer, cleanser & more from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Rugged & Dapper (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off men’s Skincare & Grooming Products. Those with a Prime membership or an order of $25 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Amazon choice Anti-aging Face Moisturizer and After-Shave Lotion for $17.46. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it was regularly $25. This moisturizer is great for everyday use, can help with dryness and is fragrance free. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Another great item that’s an Amazon choice product is the Daily Facial Duo Skin Care Set for $36.76 shipped, down from $49. This set comes with a moisturizer and cleanser that’s an energizing toner and foaming exfoliator all-in-one. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Rugged & Dapper Face Moisturizer features: