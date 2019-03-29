This American Fender Jazzmaster Electric Guitar w/ case is more than $550 off today

- Mar. 29th 2019 8:44 am ET

Adorama is offering the Fender 2017 American Professional Jazzmaster Electric Guitar in Silverburst for $999 shipped. This model sells for $1,449 at Musician’s Friend or $100 more at Guitar Center and Amazon. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Features include a Maple satin urethane finish neck, a 3-ply black pick guard, 3-position toggle pickup and a Jazzmaster tremolo bridge with brass Mustang saddles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This model includes a 2 year warranty from Fender as well as an Elite molded case, and you will have more than enough savings for some extra goodies here. Grab some Ernie Ball strings from $13 Prime shipped and a 12-pack of Dunlop Tortex Standard Guitar Picks for under $4.

Fender 2017 American Jazzmaster Electric Guitar:

An elegant model with flexible electronics and a rich voice, the Jazzmaster’s introduction in 1958 marked the first time a rosewood fingerboard was used on a Fender instrument. Thanks to its effortless playing feel and ergonomic offset-waist body, the Jazzmaster has powered infinite musical genres, including surf rock, gospel, new wave and indie rock, among others.

