Grab 8 stylish gender neutral baby bandanna bibs for just $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)

Yoofoss US (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a pack of eight Baby Bandanna Bibs for Boys and Girls for $8.84 Prime shipped with code RWO6J6US at checkout. Regularly $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These bibs are gender neutral and are very on-trend in kids’ fashion. They can also be machine washed and the plastic snaps are adjustable for comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 650 reviews.

Yoofoss Baby Bandanna Bibs feature:

  • Comfortable design and cute pattern, fashionable than other bibs
  • Adjustable snaps made of plastic would not cause any hurt to baby
  •  Protect & keep your teething baby dry from all dribble and spit ups, with the dual layer function dribble bibs you don’t have to worry more
  • Recommended to hand wash the bandanna bibs with detergent and softener to soak in cold water for three minutes, then rinse it with clean water

