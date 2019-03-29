Grab 8 stylish gender neutral baby bandanna bibs for just $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)

Yoofoss US (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a pack of eight Baby Bandanna Bibs for Boys and Girls for $8.84 Prime shipped with code RWO6J6US at checkout. Regularly $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These bibs are gender neutral and are very on-trend in kids’ fashion. They can also be machine washed and the plastic snaps are adjustable for comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 650 reviews.

Yoofoss Baby Bandanna Bibs feature:

Comfortable design and cute pattern, fashionable than other bibs

Adjustable snaps made of plastic would not cause any hurt to baby

Protect & keep your teething baby dry from all dribble and spit ups, with the dual layer function dribble bibs you don’t have to worry more

Recommended to hand wash the bandanna bibs with detergent and softener to soak in cold water for three minutes, then rinse it with clean water