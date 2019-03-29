Cuisinart’s Stainless Steel 16-inch Roasting Pan w/ rack is now $33 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

- Mar. 29th 2019 10:40 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $60 $33
0

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Stainless 16-inch Rectangular Roaster with Rack (7117-16UR) for $32.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Best Buy, it is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best price we can find currently. This dishwasher-safe roasting pan features a stainless steel exterior, riveted handles, drip-free pouring and a roasting rack. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If $33 sounds like too much for a basic roasting pan for you, consider this Gibson Home 2 Piece Non-Stick Turkey Roaster at $11.50 Prime shipped. But if you need something even more compact for smaller ovens, the Granite Ware Covered Oval Roaster is a best-seller and goes for only $7.50.

Cuisinart Chef’s Stainless 16″ Rectangular Roaster:

  • Professional Stainless Exterior
  • Riveted Stainless Handles
  • Solid Stainless Steel Rack
  • Drip-Free Pouring
  • Dishwasher Safe
  • Measurements: Pan Only: 12.8″W x16.8″L x3.4″H, Pan and Handles:12.8″W x 21.1″L x 5.8″ (with rack)
Get this deal
Reg. $60 $33

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard