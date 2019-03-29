Cuisinart’s Stainless Steel 16-inch Roasting Pan w/ rack is now $33 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Stainless 16-inch Rectangular Roaster with Rack (7117-16UR) for $32.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Best Buy, it is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best price we can find currently. This dishwasher-safe roasting pan features a stainless steel exterior, riveted handles, drip-free pouring and a roasting rack. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If $33 sounds like too much for a basic roasting pan for you, consider this Gibson Home 2 Piece Non-Stick Turkey Roaster at $11.50 Prime shipped. But if you need something even more compact for smaller ovens, the Granite Ware Covered Oval Roaster is a best-seller and goes for only $7.50.

Cuisinart Chef’s Stainless 16″ Rectangular Roaster: