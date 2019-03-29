Dyson’s Tower Fan will keep your space cool and purified for $160 (Refurb, Orig. $549)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan (AM11) for $159.99 shipped when coupon code DYSN40 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $139 off the going rate for similar models at Amazon and is a price that we’ve only seen beaten once before. With warm summer days right around the corner, this sleek tower fan will keep you cool and filter the air it’s blowing your in direction. A lack of traditional blades makes this Dyson fan a safe option to keep around pets and children. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t give yourself an excuse to let your new fan not purify the house. You can keep an extra replacement filter on hand for $32 and swap it out as soon as the need arises. I tend to do this with batteries and other replaceable products so I can instantly get things up and running without needing to wait for a replacement to arrive in the mail.

Dyson Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan features: