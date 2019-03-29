Today only, GAP is offering 50% off all spring shorts & up to 50% off sitewide w/ prices from $22

Today only, GAP is offering 50% off all shorts and up to 50% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout for the shorts while prices are as marked for everything else. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the 10-inch Chino Shorts in Linen-Cotton for men. Originally these shorts were priced at $50; however, during the sale you can find them for $25. This style is extremely versatile and it’s available in several color options. Plus, their breathable linen-cotton material will help to keep you comfortable throughout the day.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the High Rise Stripe Paperbag Shorts are flattering, on-trend and on sale for $25. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $50. Their drawstring waist adds a slimming component as well as their vertical stripes. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for women include: