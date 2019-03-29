This 3-foot 4 in a Row Game will be a hit at your next BBQ: $58.50 (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon offers the GoSports Giant Wooden 4 in a Row Game in Classic White Finish for $58.53 shipped. It goes for $65 at Walmart, while Overstock charges $74. Amazon had been selling it for as much as $80 in the last month before dropping to an all-time low. This measures over 3-feet-wide and 32-inches-tall. One of these lifesize games is sure to be a hit at your next BBQ or tailgate event. A travel case is included for easy portability. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 350 reviews.
Save some cash if you prefer ladder toss instead. You can pick up this AmazonBasics-brand set for $37.50. It’s even a #1 best-seller in Ladder Ball Games.
GoSports Giant Wooden 4 in a Row Game:
- GIANT SIZE FUN: Game measures over 3 feet wide and 32 inches tall and can be setup indoors or outdoors in seconds
- 100% WOODEN CONSTRUCTION: Each game is crafted from sturdy premium wood and painted white for our signature look
- GAME PIECES INCLUDED: 42 GoSports Plastic Coins (21 red + 21 blue) – The coins are made from extremely durable plastic and will never break
- TRAVEL CASE: Includes a robust carrying case for neat storage and easy portability on the go