Lucky Brand’s Spring Stock Up Event takes 40% off sitewide to refresh your wardrobe

For a limited time only, Lucky Brand’s Spring Stock-Up Event takes 40% off almost everything. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on shirts, jeans, outerwear and more. Free shipping applies on orders of $75 or more. Update your denim for spring with the men’s 221 Straight Jeans that are on sale for $48. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $80. This style is infused with stretch for comfort and you can easily roll the hem for a fashionable look. Plus, their dark wash is versatile to dress up or down with sneakers, boots, dress shoes and more. With over 120 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.4/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Lucky Brand’s Spring Event below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: