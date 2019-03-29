Lucky Brand’s Spring Stock Up Event takes 40% off sitewide to refresh your wardrobe

For a limited time only, Lucky Brand’s Spring Stock-Up Event takes 40% off almost everything. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on shirts, jeans, outerwear and more. Free shipping applies on orders of $75 or more. Update your denim for spring with the men’s 221 Straight Jeans that are on sale for $48. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $80. This style is infused with stretch for comfort and you can easily roll the hem for a fashionable look. Plus, their dark wash is versatile to dress up or down with sneakers, boots, dress shoes and more. With over 120 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.4/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Lucky Brand’s Spring Event below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Havana Linen Shirt $48 (Orig. $80)
- Waxed Bonneville Jacket $77 (Orig. $129)
- 221 Straight Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- 410 Athletic Slim Jeans $54 (Orig. $90)
- 181 Relaxed Straight Jeans $71 (Orig. $119)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Square Neck Tank Top $30 (Orig. $50)
- Venice Burnout V-Neck Tee $18 (Orig. $30)
- Cozy Cardigan $48 (Orig. $80)
- Tomboy Trucker Jacket $59 (Orig. $99)
- Lolita Dark Wash Skinny Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
