Upgrade to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 flagship unlocked Android smartphone for $625 (Reg. $950)

Trusted retailer Never-MSRP (99.3% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $624.99 shipped. Regularly $950 at Best Buy on sale, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. The Galaxy Note 9 features a near edge-to-edge display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage. If you’re still rocking an older phone, this is a great upgrade option. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our recent 6-month re-review of the flagship.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to pick up a case or screen protector. With the curved display on the Galaxy Note 9, finding a good screen protector is never easy. We’d recommend the Whitestone Dome for your brand-new smartphone. Though a little more expensive, the quality here is unmatched.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features: