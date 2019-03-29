Upgrade to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 flagship unlocked Android smartphone for $625 (Reg. $950)

- Mar. 29th 2019 7:24 pm ET

$625
0

Trusted retailer Never-MSRP (99.3% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $624.99 shipped. Regularly $950 at Best Buy on sale, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. The Galaxy Note 9 features a near edge-to-edge display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage. If you’re still rocking an older phone, this is a great upgrade option. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our recent 6-month re-review of the flagship.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to pick up a case or screen protector. With the curved display on the Galaxy Note 9, finding a good screen protector is never easy. We’d recommend the Whitestone Dome for your brand-new smartphone. Though a little more expensive, the quality here is unmatched.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features:

  • GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
  • International Variant/US Compatible LTE
  • Dual-Rear 12MP + Front 8MP Cameras
  • Automatic Dual-Aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
  • Qualcomm 845 Octa-Core
  • 128GB Storage Capacity + 6GB of RAM
  • 6.4″ 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED Display
  • S Pen Stylus with Bluetooth Remote
  • 4000mAh Battery for up to All-Day Use
  • Android 8.1 Oreo

$625

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Samsung

Samsung
Android

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide