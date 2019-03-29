Samsung’s 65-inch QLED 4K HDR Smart TV sports a clutter-free design: $900 (Reg. $1,500)

Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K 6 Series Smart TV (QN65Q6F) for $899.99 shipped when coupon code EE149 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s nearly $600 off what it’s been fetching at Amazon, $250 off the heavily discounted rate that went into effect a couple of days ago, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by the same amount. Perhaps my favorite feature of this Samsung TV is its flat back and easy-access inputs. Outside of this, you’re bound to love the vibrant HDR image, 4K resolution, and Quantum Dot technology that provides billions shades of color. Inputs include 4x HDMI, 2x USB-A, and Ethernet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Give this TV the look it deserves with a this $80 Full Motion Wall Mount. It extends up to 16 inches, can swivel 130 degrees, and sits a mere 2.6 inches away from the wall when packed in. With support for up to 132-pounds, this mount is ready for nearly any TV.

Samsung 65-inch Smart TV features: