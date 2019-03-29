Give your MacBook 500GB of freaky fast storage w/ SanDisk’s USB-C SSD: $90 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 500GB Extreme USB-C External SSD for $89.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. This rugged drive is built to resist water, dust, and drops, providing a solution that you won’t need to be gentle with. It’s compatible with both Macs and PCs, and supports transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s. Rated 4.6/5 stars. In our review, we found it to be fast enough to handle 4K video editing workflows.

Already have an extra SSD or HDD lying around? Put it to work with a $20 enclosure. I’ve done this before and it’s dead simple to do. The enclosure supports 6Gb/s speeds and supports USB-C like the SanDisk option above, making it a perfect MacBook companion.

SanDisk 500GB Extreme USB-C SSD features:

High-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds let you move hi-res photos and videos fast

Ruggedized, water- and dust-resistant (IP55-rated)

Shock-resistant solid state core for greater durability

Compact and pocket-sized

For PC and Mac users