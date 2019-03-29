Saucony’s Get Ready for Spring Sale cuts an extra 25% off running shoes & apparel from $37

- Mar. 29th 2019 12:25 pm ET

25% off
0

The Saucony Get Ready for Spring Sale features an additional 25% off already-reduced styles with code EVENT25 at checkout. All orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Zealot ISO 3 Running Shoes that are available for $49 and originally were priced at $130. These shoes were designed to be supportive and comfortable with a cushioned insole. They also feature mesh material that’s breathable to keep you cool during your training and their flexible design mimics your natural stride. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Saucony’s Spring Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

25% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Saucony

Saucony

About the Author