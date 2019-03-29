Make your home’s exterior sparkle w/ Sun Joe’s Electric Power Washer: $150 or less (Reg. $210)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2,300 PSI Brushless Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3500) for $149.80 shipped. You can shave off an additional $2 or $3 when buying at Walmart and opting for in-store pickup. Today’s deal is about $60 off the typical rate and beats Amazon’s previous low by a buck or so. Spring is upon us, meaning your home could definitely use a bath. This is something my wife and I do every year and it’s a wonderful feeling to seem grime build-up get stripped away. It’s a fun and satisfying experience that makes this power washer worth every penny. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Clean surfaces significantly faster when you grab a gallon of Briggs & Stratton Multi-Purpose Cleaner for $16. Whether you’re spraying off dirt, mold, or mildew, this detergent is ready to tackle it all. This detergent solution will help you keep your home’s siding and patio spotless and looking its best.
Sun Joe Brushless Electric Pressure Washer features:
- Blast away the most stubborn dirt, tar, mud, and other caked on gunk + grime with 2300 psi of stripping power and wash it all away with the 1.48 GPM flow
- 13-Amp/2, 000 W brushless induction motor is designed to last longer, run quieter, and work cooler than traditional universal motors
- Adjustable detergent dial lets you Dial in just the right amount of soap from the 40.6 fl oz onboard detergent tank
- Tailor your spray with the onboard 5 quick connect spray tips! Choose between 0º, 15º, 25º, 40º, and soap, for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty cleaning tasks
- Exclusive And revolutionary total stop system automatically shuts off the pump and power when the trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life. Water inlet pressure (Max): 0.7 mpa