A mere $47 will score you TP-Link’s Archer A7 802.11ac Smart Wi-Fi Router (Reg. up to $65)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Archer A7 802.11ac Smart Wi-Fi Router for $46.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s up to $18 off what it has been fetching at Amazon recently and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This budget-friendly router offers wireless throughput up to 1,750Mb/s, providing ample speed for most homes. Three external antennas provide a range that can accommodate small homes with ease. It can be managed using the TP-Link Tether app, eliminating the need to manage Wi-Fi via a clumsy web interface. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Does your internet connection come in at an odd location? Spend $10 on this 50-foot Ethernet Cable to place your new router in a central location. I actually bought this very same cable and put my router in the center of my home. When doing so, I gained significant performance boosts and it was easy to hide the cable under baseboards thanks to a flat design.

TP-Link Archer A7 Wi-Fi Router features: