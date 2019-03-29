Enjoy three digital HD movies for $20 w/ VUDU’s weekend sale: Jurassic Park, Jaws, more

VUDU is currently offering three mix and match movies for $19.99 in Digital HDX. Our top three picks would be Jurassic Park, Jaws, and Oblivion. Each of these movies normally run for $15 in HDX on VUDU and $14 for UHD at Google Play. These movies are all beginnings of cult classics or star some of Hollywood’s biggest actors. If you’ve not seen these movies, or any of the other titles included in this sale, now’s a great chance to pick them up. Check out all of the titles on sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to hook up Movies Anywhere to your VUDU account. This will let you watch the titles purchased now on any platform quite easily.

Other top picks:

Jurassic Park: