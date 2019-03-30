Stay healthy w/ Amazon’s Bayer nutritionals Gold Box: One A Day from $16, Trubiotics from $7, more

- Mar. 30th 2019 10:15 am ET

From $7
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off of Bayer Nutritionals from $7 Prime shipped. Our top pick would be the 2-pack of 150-count Flintstones Children’s Complete Chewable Multivitamin for $16.50 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with subscribe and save. Regularly $27, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. I took these as a kid and loved it. Not only are the chewables fun shapes, but they taste good, which helps kids to want to take their vitamins. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

If you opt for subscribe and save for further discounts, be sure to cancel it before the subscription renews.

Other top picks:

Flinstones Children’s Complete Chewable Multivitamin features:

  • Flintstones Complete Chewables are children’s multivitamins that offer a wide range of nutrients in easy-to-chew, fruit-flavored tablets
  • Help support overall wellness in growing bodies
  • Pediatricians’ #1 brand choice for children’s chewable vitamins
  • Directions: Under adult supervision product should be fully chewed or crushed. Children 2 & 3 years of age: Fully chew one-half tablet daily, with food. Adults and children 4 years of age and older: Fully chew one tablet daily, with food.
  • Flintstones Complete Chewable Multivitamins are free of high fructose corn syrup, gluten, wheat, aspartame, dairy, and fish
From $7

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide