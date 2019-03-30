Prepare more meals at home w/ Cuisinart’s 8-pc. Stainless Steel Cookware Set: $90 (save $25)

Woot via Amazon is offering the Cuisinart 8-pc. Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $89.99 shipped. That’s about $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. For a while I got stuck in the habit of going out to eat, but recently I’ve turned a new leaf and began making nearly every meal at home. By choosing the ingredients for my own food I have precise control over flavor and nutrition, helping me to prepare healthier dishes that taste better. Like any form of work, cooking at home only works well if you have the right tools. By grabbing this slick-looking stainless steel set, your cooking possibilities will grow exponentially. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t need stainless steel? Opt for Amazon’s in-house 8-pc. Cookware Set at $35 to dramatically increase savings. Every piece of this set is non-stick, making any cooking effort less of a hassle. This set is compatible with gas, electric, and glass stovetops, making it a great solution for most homes.

Cuisinart 8-pc. Classic Cookware Set features: