Charge Apple devices on-the-go w/ Suaoki’s 222Wh Portable Power Station: $139 ($50 off)

- Mar. 30th 2019 9:36 am ET

$139
0

Suaoki (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 222Wh Power Station for $139.29 shipped. That’s around $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about 50 cents. Unlike many other portable power stations, this option has a universal AC outlet, providing flexibility for international travelers. With a capacity that’s large enough to charge a smartphone twenty times, this battery backup will be great to have around the house. Although it’s small and easy to carry, this power station packs enough of a punch to run TVs, mini-fridges, and more. Outputs include DC, AC, and 3.1A USB. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Opt for a smaller solution to make less of an impact on your wallet. The SUAOKI 150Wh Power Station is $116 (when clipping the on-page coupon), and it offers several outputs like AC, DC, and 3.1A USB. With measurements of 7.3 by 4.3 by 4.7-inches and a weight of 2.9 pounds, this power station is easy to pack whenever you hit the road.

SUAOKI 222Wh Power Station features:

  • VERSATILE & PORTABLE POWER SOURCE: comes with 2*100V/110V AC outlets (200W Pure Sine Power Inverter), 2*DC outlets (an extra cigarette socket cable), 2*USB ports, 5 LED lights indicator. It can charge USB/5V, DC/12V and AC appliance anywhere
  • HIGH CAPACITY: 11.1V, 20,000mAh/ /3.7V 60,000mAh high capacity, powerful enough to charge smartphones 20+ times, tablet, power bank, laptops, TVs, mini-refrigerator, camping CPAP, drone, holiday lights or other household electronics
$139

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Suaoki

About the Author