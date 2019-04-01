The Bosch 34-pc. Drill/Drive Bit Set is itching to help with spring projects: $10 (Save 20%)

- Apr. 1st 2019 12:27 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Bosch 34-pc. Drill/Drive Bit Set for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a price that Amazon hasn’t offered for nearly two months. This versatile set not only comes with screwdriver tips, but also a large variety of drill bits. An included carrying case makes toting this set around projects a breeze. Variety, high quality, and convenience yield this kit an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Can you get by with less? Black & Decker’s Bit Set is $5 and comes with ten double-ended bits that make it easy to tote a couple of tip options while carrying just one. This Amazon best-seller is rated an average of 4.2/5 stars by over 1,000 shoppers.

Bosch 34-pc. Drill/Drive Bit Set features:

  • VERSATILE: This mixed set includes a wide variety of both driver bits and drill bits as well as a selection of accessories to help assist in a number of drilling and fastening applications
  • QUALITY: The included driver bits feature designs to lessen damage to the screw head and provide better bit-gripping power. The split drill bit tips provide easy drilling starts and are ideal for a variety of applications such as wood, metal, masonry and more
  • CONVENIENCE: With such a wide variety of bits and accessory options, this set is deal for everyday tasks from the garage to the workshop to the home
  • PORTABLE: Includes a tough jobsite case for secure storage, easy access, organizing and portability. The set includes removable components so you can take the range of bits wherever you need them for carry-along convenience
  • ALL IN ONE: Includes 1 in. Insert Bits, Bit Holder, Sockets, Socket Adapter, Countersink, Black Oxide Drill Bits, Rotary Masonry Drill Bits, Brad Point Bits
