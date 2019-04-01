The Bosch 34-pc. Drill/Drive Bit Set is itching to help with spring projects: $10 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 34-pc. Drill/Drive Bit Set for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a price that Amazon hasn’t offered for nearly two months. This versatile set not only comes with screwdriver tips, but also a large variety of drill bits. An included carrying case makes toting this set around projects a breeze. Variety, high quality, and convenience yield this kit an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Can you get by with less? Black & Decker’s Bit Set is $5 and comes with ten double-ended bits that make it easy to tote a couple of tip options while carrying just one. This Amazon best-seller is rated an average of 4.2/5 stars by over 1,000 shoppers.

Bosch 34-pc. Drill/Drive Bit Set features: