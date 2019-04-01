Chefman’s highly-rated Electric 6-Egg Cooker is 25% off today: $15 shipped

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman Electric Egg Cooker (RJ24-V2-BLACK) for $14.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $40 at Best Buy, it sells for closer to $20 at Amazon where we have never seen it drop below $16. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This model can hold six eggs at once and features automatic shut-off, a measuring cup, and a built-in buzzer/timer. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is quite competitive for an egg cooker of this capacity. Most, if not all options on Amazon, go for at least $16 or more. For comparison sake, the popular Dash models with basically the same feature set start at $16 and regularly sell for around $20. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Chefman Electric Egg Cooker:

Prepare boiled eggs easily with this compact Chefman egg cooker. The six-egg capacity makes it simple to cook breakfast for the whole family or create a tray of deviled eggs quickly, and the dishwasher-safe accessories ensure easy cleanup. This electric Chefman egg cooker automatically shuts off after use for enhanced safety.

