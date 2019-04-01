Take the power of your iPhone’s camera seriously w/ Feiyu’s SPG Plus Gimbal: $49 (Reg. $79+)

- Apr. 1st 2019 2:03 pm ET

$49
0

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Feiyu SPG Plus 3-Axis Dual Handle Gimbal for $49 shipped. That’s $30+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This battery-powered gimbal goes above and beyond Apple and Google algorithms to give your video film-grade smoothness. On a single charge it lasts up to 8 hours, ensuring that you can get a full day of work in before needing to find a power source. The handle sports a built-in shutter button that allows you to start and stop recording with ease. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work when you grab this Smartphone Lens Kit at $13. It includes super wide, fish eye, and macro lenses that will help you take your footage to the next level. This kit is an Amazon best-seller with nearly 70% of its 2,600 reviewers leaving a 4+ star rating.

Feiyu SPG Plus 3-Axis Dual Handle Gimbal features:

  • Dual-Handle, 3-Axis Motorized Gimbal
  • 5 x 1/4″-20 Threaded Accessory Mounts
  • Slide Arm to Balance, No Counterweights
  • Up to 1-Sec Exposure for Low-Light Use
  • Remote Control Shutter Button on Handle
  • Automatic Vertical Mode Switching

$49

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
B&H

B&H
Camera Accessories FEIYU

About the Author