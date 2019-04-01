Take the power of your iPhone’s camera seriously w/ Feiyu’s SPG Plus Gimbal: $49 (Reg. $79+)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Feiyu SPG Plus 3-Axis Dual Handle Gimbal for $49 shipped. That’s $30+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This battery-powered gimbal goes above and beyond Apple and Google algorithms to give your video film-grade smoothness. On a single charge it lasts up to 8 hours, ensuring that you can get a full day of work in before needing to find a power source. The handle sports a built-in shutter button that allows you to start and stop recording with ease. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work when you grab this Smartphone Lens Kit at $13. It includes super wide, fish eye, and macro lenses that will help you take your footage to the next level. This kit is an Amazon best-seller with nearly 70% of its 2,600 reviewers leaving a 4+ star rating.

Feiyu SPG Plus 3-Axis Dual Handle Gimbal features:

Dual-Handle, 3-Axis Motorized Gimbal

5 x 1/4″-20 Threaded Accessory Mounts

Slide Arm to Balance, No Counterweights

Up to 1-Sec Exposure for Low-Light Use

Remote Control Shutter Button on Handle

Automatic Vertical Mode Switching