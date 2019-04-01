GAP Factory cuts up to 70% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your order, styles from $16

Starting today, Gap Factory is offering up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 20% off with code HURRY at checkout. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the 10-inch Lived-In Khaki Shorts are on sale for $16, which is down from their original rate of $40. These shorts will be a go-to in your wardrobe and they’re available in an array of color options. Pair these shorts with the Gingham Short Sleeve Poplin Shirt for a polished and fashionable look. Even better, this shirt is on sale for just $20. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Straight Fit Jeans with GapFlex $24 (Orig. $60)
- Utility Shirt Jacket $45 (Orig. $60)
- 10-inch Lived-In Khaki Shorts $16 (Orig. $40)
- Icon Denim Jacket with GapFlex $36 (Orig. $70)
- Short Sleeve Shirt in Poplin in Gingham $20 (Orig. $35)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Oversize Icon Denim Jacket $30 (Orig. $70)
- Mid Rise Perfect Boot Jeans $31 (Orig. $60)
- Stripe Utility Boyfriend Shirt $17 (Orig. $50)
- Fitted Boyfriend Shirt in Chambray $18 (Orig. $60)
- Short Sleeve Twist-Knot Midi Dress $18 (Orig. $40)
L.L. Bean's Spring Savings Event takes 25% off your order with styles from $40 https://t.co/kuNYi2Bdhf by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/s3p2Q3s1Fi
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) April 1, 2019