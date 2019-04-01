Lululemon’s April We Made Too Much Sale takes up to 50% off workout wear + free shipping

Lululemon discounts a selection of new apparel and accessories at up to 50% off in its April We Made Too Much Sale. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free shipping.

The women’s Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Crew T-shirt is on sale for $69, which is down from its original rate of $78. I own multiple Swiftly-style shirts and each piece is breathable, comfortable and stay looking nice for years. Plus, this shirt is available in an array of color options for spring and looks great with shorts or leggings alike.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: