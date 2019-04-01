Nordstrom offers hundreds of new markdowns at up to 60% off during its Shoe Sale from $28

For a limited time only, Nordstrom is offering up to 60% off select shoes with hundreds of new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on top brands including ECCO, UGG, Rockport, Sam Edelman and more. Free shipping applies on all orders.

The men’s ECCO Vitrus Plain Toe Derby Sneakers are on sale for $130, which is down from their original rate of $300. This oxford shoe will look great with jeans or khakis alike and can be easily dressed up or down. They also feature a cushioned insole for comfort and their leather exterior will give you a polished look. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: