The Simple Designs Floor Lamp w/ Reading Light will fit in your home nicely at $18 (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon offers the Simple Designs Home Mother-Daughter Floor Lamp with Reading Light in Black for $17.99 Prime shipped. Also this price at Macy’s in other colors with free shipping on orders over $99. Walmart charges $30 while Office Depot has it for $40. Today’s deal is the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. This 71-inch-tall lamp has three brightness settings. The attached reading/task light is adjustable so you can position it accordingly while you’re catching up on your favorite novel. More than half of the 1,063 reviews have given this lamp 4+ stars.

This lamp doesn’t include bulbs, so it’d be wise to put your savings towards picking up a few of those so you’re not left in the dark. You’ll need a 3-way bulb and a 60-watt bulb.

Meanwhile, if you want to make your lamps and home appliances smarter, you’ll want to check out our guide to the best smart plugs for 2019. That way, you can set the mood of the room with just the sound of your voice.

Simple Designs Floor Lamp with Reading Light: