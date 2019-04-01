Get cooking with this T-fal 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set at 25% off: $52.50

- Apr. 1st 2019 4:17 pm ET

Amazon offers the T-fal Professional Total Nonstick Thermo-Spot 3-Piece Fry Pan Set for $52.49 shipped. Regularly as much as $70, that’s the best deal we’ve tracked at Amazon. Also consider that the individual pans go for at least $20 on their own. This includes 8, 10, and 12-inch pans, all oven-safe up to 400 degrees F. Whether you need to set up a kitchen in a new home or could stand to refresh your current cookware, certainly give this set a look. It’s rated 4.1/5 stars from over 5,800 customers.

With your savings, pick up this 23-piece Nylon Utensils Set for $20. It includes scissors, a spatula, masher, and everything else you’ll need to cook your tastiest dishes yet.

T-fal Professional 3-Piece Fry Pan Set:

Be prepared for almost any culinary adventure with T-fal Professional nonstick cookware. The cookware’s innovative Thermo-Spot heat-indicator technology ensures properly pre-heated pans—a must when it comes to sealing in juices and flavor, whether sautéing or searing. The cookware’s riveted silicone handles stay cool to the touch for a secure, comfortable grip, and its vented tempered-glass lids with cool-touch handles trap in heat and moisture and make it easy to monitor the cooking process.

