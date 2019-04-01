TP-Link’s 802.11ac OnHub Router uses the Google Wifi app and supports mesh: $65 (35% off)

- Apr. 1st 2019 1:11 pm ET

NeweggFlash is offering the TP-Link OnHub 802.11ac Google Wi-Fi Router for $64.99 shipped when coupon code NEFPBK23 has been applied during checkout. That’s $35 off the going rate from Amazon direct and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Before Google Wi-Fi, the company teamed up with well-known router manufacturers to make OnHub routers. This option from TP-Link is managed them via the Google WiFi app, which I use and can vouch for as having a plethora of features and customization options. Perhaps the best feature of this router is that you can always add more to build your own mesh network. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

Today’s savings leave you with nearly enough to grab a RAVPower FileHub Plus at $40. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon. This gadget lets you to charge devices using its 6700mAh battery, convert a wired network into a wireless one, host files and media on a USB drive or microSD card, and much more.

TP-Link OnHub 802.11ac Google Wi-Fi Router features:

  • The Google Wifi app guides you through setup, shows you which devices are connected to your network, and offers help if there’s a Wi-Fi slow-down
  • Searches every five minutes for the least crowded Wi-Fi channel and will switch if it improves your performance
  • 13 high-powered antennas arranged in an innovative circular design provide reliable Wi-Fi coverage in more directions in your home
  • Prioritizes your favorite device to send more bandwidth where it matters most
  • Updates itself with the latest features and security upgrades as soon as they’re available

