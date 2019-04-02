This cable organizer is a must for keeping your cords tangle-free at $18.50 Prime shipped

Apr. 2nd 2019

ECOSUSI INC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the BAGSMART Electronic Organizer Travel Cable Organizer for $18.69 Prime shipped in all colors. Regularly over $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. I’ve used several bags like this to organize my tech before a trip and they’re fantastic. You’ll be able to separate cables, dongles, adapters, and more to be easily found without the worry of tangles happening. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

While organizing cables on-the-go is a must, so is keeping things tangle-free at home. This 10-pack of cable clips is just $7 Prime shipped and will keep your cords from falling to the floor when not in use.

BAGSMART Electronics Organizer features:

  • Dimensions: 9.2″L x 4.9″W x 1.8″H Weight:0.35 lb
  • Material: Water repellent nylon with inner foam to better protect your accessories
  • Double zipper opening for easy and immediate access with a top handle
  • 1 zip pocket and 1 storage plate separate this organizer into two parts
  • 17 different length elastic loops for storing cables and earphones / 10 different size mesh pouches with elastic loops hold charger or USB / 1 outer and 1 inner large zipper pockets for phone or money
