Charles Tyrwhitt’s Spring Sale has shirts from $40, more up to 60% off

Charles Tyrwhitt’s Spring Sale offers men’s shirts from $40 and also takes up to 60% off all sale items. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary per order. A standout item is the Classic Fit Non-Iron Twill Gingham Shirt that’s on sale for $40, which is down from its original rate of $110. This gingham shirt is great for Easter or spring occasions and it’s lightweight to help you stay cool. It will also look great with shorts, khakis or jeans alike and it’s available in four color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include: