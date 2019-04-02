Cuisinart’s Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven at $70 (Refurb, Orig. $160) + more kitchenware

Focus Camera’s lifestyle store is offering the certified-refurbished Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler (TOB-135) for $69.95 shipped. Regularly up to $160 or more in new condition at Home Depot, Walmart, Williams-Sonoma and Amazon. It features a 0.6-cubic-foot capacity, 9 cooking functions, toast shade control and a removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. Head below for the rest of today’s Cuisinart deals and more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Focus Camera is offering loads of notable deals on certified-refurbished Cuisinart small appliances. You’ll find all of those options right here including coffee makers, toasters, bread makers and more. The new appliances in the sale come with a 3-year limited warranty while certified refurbished products come with a 90-day warranty.

Our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable deals today including Instant Pot cookers, coffee makers, blenders and much more.

Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven: