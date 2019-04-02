Cuisinart’s Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven at $70 (Refurb, Orig. $160) + more kitchenware

- Apr. 2nd 2019 4:47 pm ET

Get this deal
Orig. $160 $70
0

Focus Camera’s lifestyle store is offering the certified-refurbished Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler (TOB-135) for $69.95 shipped. Regularly up to $160 or more in new condition at Home Depot, Walmart, Williams-Sonoma and Amazon. It features a 0.6-cubic-foot capacity, 9 cooking functions, toast shade control and a removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. Head below for the rest of today’s Cuisinart deals and more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Focus Camera is offering loads of notable deals on certified-refurbished Cuisinart small appliances. You’ll find all of those options right here including coffee makers, toasters, bread makers and more. The new appliances in the sale come with a 3-year limited warranty while certified refurbished products come with a 90-day warranty.

Our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable deals today including Instant Pot cookers, coffee makers, blenders and much more.

Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven:

  • Spacious 0.6 cubic-foot capacity fits 6 slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza
  • 9 functions; Digital controls with large blue backlit display; electronic dial and LED buttons
  • Convection fan cooks food faster and more evenly
  • Preheat ready signal; clock and 2-hour timer; automatic shutoff
  • Easy-clean nonstick interior; brushed stainless steel construction; slide-out crumb tray; includes baking tray, broiling rack and recipe book
Get this deal
Orig. $160 $70

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

Cuisinart
Focus Camera

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard