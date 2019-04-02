J.Crew Factory refreshes your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide & deals from $15

J.Crew Factory takes 50% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance with code NOPRANKS at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join)
Get ready for spring with the women’s Long-Sleeve Chambray Dress that’s on sale for $43, which is down from its original rate of $85. This chambray dress is very versatile to dress up or down and its tie waist adds a flattering touch. You can pair this dress with the Block-Heel Sandals with Cut-Outs that are also on sale for $49. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- 9-inch Gramercy Linen-Cotton Shorts $27 (Orig. $55)
- Straight-fit Flex Jeans in Austin $17 (Orig. $70)
- Sweater Fleece Half-Zip $30 (Orig. $98)
- Slim Broken-in Pocket T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $20)
- 9-inch Flex Seersucker Swim Shorts $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sawyer Suede Boots $45 (Orig. $175)
- City Coat $50 (Orig. $228)
- Long-Sleeve Chambray Dress $43 (Orig. $85)
- Marled Jogger Sweatpants $25 (Orig. $50)
- Block-Heel Sandals with Cut-Outs $49 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
GAP Factory cuts up to 70% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your order, styles from $16 https://t.co/PM06zlf1SU by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/G5UXES7emm
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) April 1, 2019