Logitech’s G910 Orion Gaming Keyboard offers RGB & mechanical switches for $90, more from $12

Newegg offers the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped when you use the code EMCTYTV43 at checkout. Regularly $120 at Best Buy and $110 at Amazon, this is just a few bucks above its previous all-time low and is the best available. With customizable macros, RGB backlighting, and mechanical switches, this keyboard is perfect for any gaming setup. Plus, there’s an Arx Control App and smartphone dock that lets you instantly access in-game data on your smartphone or tablet without interrupting the game. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other gaming peripherals on sale:

Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Gaming Keyboard: