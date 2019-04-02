Logitech’s G910 Orion Gaming Keyboard offers RGB & mechanical switches for $90, more from $12

- Apr. 2nd 2019 3:38 pm ET

Newegg offers the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped when you use the code EMCTYTV43 at checkout. Regularly $120 at Best Buy and $110 at Amazon, this is just a few bucks above its previous all-time low and is the best available. With customizable macros, RGB backlighting, and mechanical switches, this keyboard is perfect for any gaming setup. Plus, there’s an Arx Control App and smartphone dock that lets you instantly access in-game data on your smartphone or tablet without interrupting the game. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other gaming peripherals on sale:

Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Gaming Keyboard:

  • World’s fastest RGB mechanical gaming keyboard: Exclusive Romer-G Mechanical Switches with up to 25 percent faster actuation
  • Customizable RGB illumination: Personalize individual key lighting from a palette of 16 million colors ; Cable Length (Power/Charging): 6 ft (1.8 m)
  • Arx Control App and smartphone dock: Instantly access in-game data on your smartphone or tablet without interrupting the game
  • 9 programmable G-keys: Create custom game macros to execute complex commands with lightning speed and accuracy
  • Dedicated media controls: One-touch control panel for quick access to play, pause, mute, volume and skip
