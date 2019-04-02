Nautica offers new spring styles from just $10

For a limited time only, Nautica offers 70% off Wear Now Styles for men and women from $10. Discount is shown in cart. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Anchor Stretch Classic Fit Shorts that are available for $20, which is $30 off the original rate. These shorts feature stretch, which is great for your golf game or casual outings. Plus, this style is available in an array of color options and rated 4.8/5 stars from Nautica customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: