Seagate’s 1TB Hybrid Drive is solid upgrade for consoles, PCs, and aging Macs: $50 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Seagate 1TB FireCuda Gaming Hybrid Drive for $49.99 shipped. That’s over 20% off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Whether you’ll be gaming or simply launching a bunch of apps, hybrid drives are a cost-effective alternative to large capacity SSDs. While the bulk of the storage is conventional storage comprised of moving parts, there’s also a portion that is solid state and this is where your most used files will reside. The drive automatically manages placement, ensuring that the popular app and game files vital to quick loading and launch speeds will be sorted out without any work required from you. Rated 4/5 stars.

If there’s a chance you’d like to use this drive as an external, grab this $18 enclosure (when clipping the on-page coupon) and you’ll be all set. This one comes with a USB-C cable, empowering you to embrace the latest technology offered in MacBooks and PCs.

Seagate 1TB FireCuda Gaming Hybrid Drive features: