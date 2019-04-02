Find Patagonia, The North Face, Oakley & more at up to 75% off with deals from $40

For two days only, Steep and Cheap is offering up to 75% off its new arrivals including Patagonia, The North Face, Outdoor Research and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary.
For men, the Oakley Silver Sunglasses are on sale for $70, which is the lowest price we’ve seen. They were originally priced at $143. These stylish sunglasses feature a supportive frame for activities and their 100% UV lenses will help to protect your eyes. Their all black design is sleek and versatile to dress up or down, too.
Our top picks for men include:
- Oakley Silver Sunglasses $70 (Orig. $143)
- The North Face Morph Down Jacket $125 (Orig. $249)
- Outdoor Research Blackridge Pullover $49 (Orig. $89)
- The North Face Jester Jacket $82 (Orig. $149)
- Sorel 1964 Premium T Canvas Boot $75 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Synchilla Pullover $65 (Orig. $119)
- Patagonia Down Sweater Vest $81 (Orig. $179)
- Outdoor Research Winter Jacket $85 (Orig. $189)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Decon Shoe $40 (Orig. $85)
- The North Face Lucia Hybrid Down Jacket $70 (Orig. $199)
- …and even more deals…
Lululemon’s April We Made Too Much Sale takes up to 50% off workout wear + free shipping https://t.co/nFY7TS8ETN by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/nkOk06D5oo
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) April 1, 2019