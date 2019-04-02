Organize your network w/ a TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch: $18 shipped (30% off)

B&H is offering the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (TL-SG108) for $17.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Note: currently backordered 1-2 weeks. That’s nearly 30% off the current rate found at Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Many of the mesh networks currently available today only offer one or two Ethernet ports. In addition to giving you eight ports to work with, this switch also packs features like QoS and a fan-less design with support for wall mounting. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Cords don’t have to be ugly. Embrace a sleek and orderly look when you grab a bunch of flat Ethernet cables for $11. This bundle comes with six cables that are 5-feet long, providing plenty of slack when organizing your network setup.

TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

PLUG-AND-PLAY – Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed

ETHERNET SPLITTER – Connectivity to your router or modem for additional wired connections (laptop, gaming console, printer, etc)

8 Ports GIGABIT ETHERNET – 8 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit auto-negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity

STURDY METAL CASE – Fanless Quiet Design, Desktop or wall-mounting design.