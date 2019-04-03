Carhartt’s Workwear Pocket T-Shirt drops to $20 at Amazon in various colors (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Carhartt Men’s Workwear Pocket Long-Sleeve Henley Shirt in several colors for $19.99 Prime shipped. Regularly as much as $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This shirt is perfect for everyday wear and its Henley design is stylish for spring. It features a single-chest pocket for small storage and its tagless design was made for comfort. You can pair this shirt with jeans, shorts, joggers or khakis alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 4,200 reviews. Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to find even more deals today.

Carhartt Men’s Workwear Pocket Henley features:

Long-sleeve original-fit shirt featuring three-button Henley placket and single-chest pocket

Fit tip- If your chest and/or waist measurement falls between sizes, recommend larger size

Made of 675-ounce, 100-percent cotton jersey, it features a rib-knit collar with a three-button closure and a left chest pocket It also has side-seamed construction to minimize twisting and maximize comfort ash fiber content is 99-percent